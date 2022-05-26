СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. авґуста 2022. року наполня ше 7 роки як сце нас нєсподзивано зохабели у вичним смутку

ВЛАДИМИР БУДИНСКИ

(1935–2015)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом паметаме вас як доброго оца, дїда и прадїда. Красни памятки на вас нїґда нє виблядню. Боль у наших шерцох нїхто нє вилїчи. Вично ожалосцени вашо наймилши: дзивка Фемка зоз фамелию, дзивка Оленка зоз фамелию и дзивка Марча зоз дзецми
Спочивайце у мире!
