ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. януара у Швайцарскей преселєл ше до вичносци мой брат

ВЛАДИМИР БУДИНСКИ

(1942–2021)


Красни памятки на тебе навики будзе чувац брат Леонтин
Спочивай у мире Божим!
