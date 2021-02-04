ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. януара престало дуркац шерцо нашого милого кума

ВЛАДИМИР БУДИНСКИ

(1942–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Од Меланки Дудашовей, Веселки и Славки зоз фамелию
Най вас ангели чуваю!
