ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. януара престало дуркац шерцо нашого милого кума

ВЛАДИМИР БУДИНСКИ

(1942–2021)


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки навики будзе чувац Оленка зоз дзивку Софию и єй супругом Миланом
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
