ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому оцови и дїдови

ВЛАДИМИР БУДИНСКИ
(6. V 1942. – 25. I 2021)


Дзекуєм ци за твою любов цо ши нам даровал. У наших шерцох оставаю памятки на час котри зме зоз тобу препровадзели. Твоя дзивка Ясмина, син Владимир, жец Синиша, нєвеста Джени, та наймилши унуки: Александар, Лука, Ноах и Дариус
Спочивай у мире Божим!
