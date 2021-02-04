ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. януара престало дуркац твойо шерцо, мили мой

ВЛАДИМИР БУДИНСКИ

(6. V 1942 – 25. I 2021)


Мили Владо, дзекуєм ци за твою любов, дзекуєм ци за 50 роки цо сом з тобу прежила. У моїм шерцу будзеш жиц навики. Твоя Мара
Спочивай у мире Божим и най це ангели чуваю!
