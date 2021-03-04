СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. марца наполня ше штерацец днї як нє з нами наш мили Владо, супруг, оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР БУДИНСКИ

(6. V 1942 – 25. I 2021)


Єдна слиза подзекованя же ши постоял. Єдна слиза радосци за час котри зме з тобу препровадзели. Єдна слиза болю бо ши вецей нє з нами. Єдна слиза стварносци твойо место празне остало. Єдна слиза любови навики остава у наших шерцох боляцих. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
