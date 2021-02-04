ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. януара 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш товариш

ВЛАДИМИР БУДИНСКИ

(6. V 1942 – 25. I 2021)
Aesh – Швайцарска


Красни памятки на ньго вично буду чувац Дюра и Мария Паплацково зоз Швайцарскей
Най спочива у мире Божим!
