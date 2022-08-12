СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. авґуста 2022. року наполнї ше рок як ши нас барз вчас напущел

ВЛАДИМИР БУИЛА

(1976–2021)


Вично останєш у наших шерцох. Твойо наймилши
