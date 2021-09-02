ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. авґуста 2021. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили син, оцец, супруг и брат

ВЛАДИМИР БУИЛА

(1976–2021)


Нїґда це нє забудземе, вше будзеш у наших шерцох. Твоя мац Єлица. Твоя супруга Сандра зоз дзецми Алексом и Елену. Твой брат Мирослав зоз супругу Ана Марию и дзецми Владимиром, Виктором и Иваном
Спочивай у мире Божим!
