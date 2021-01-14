СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. януара наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР БУЧКО

(1952–2020)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на це навики буду чувац – син Владимир зоз супругу Сенку, и унуки Сани и Мелиса
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest