СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. януара наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР БУЧКО

(1952–2020)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и подзековносцу памятки на це у своїх шерцох навики буду чувац – син Желько зоз супругу Весну, и унуки Родерик и Ребека зоз Деяном
Спочивай у мире Божим!
