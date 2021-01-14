СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. януара наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як ше преселєл до вичносци мой мили супруг

ВЛАДИМИР БУЧКО

(1952–2020)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку у своїм шерцу навики будзе чувац супруга Радмила
Спочивай у мире Божим!
