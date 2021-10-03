ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 26. септембра преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили брат

ВЛАДИМИР ВАРҐА

(1952–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго останю у наших шерцох. Вично ожалосцени шестра Сенка зоз супругом Михалом, брат Дюра, шестра Ната зоз супругом Варнером и брат Янко зоз супругу Марию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
