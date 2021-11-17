СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. новембра наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ВЛАДИМИР ВАРҐА

(1952–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Твойо наймилши. Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest