СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 26. марца 2022. року наполня ше 6 мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш мили брат и бачи

ВЛАДИМИР ВАРҐА

(1952–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
