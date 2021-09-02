СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. септембра 2021. року наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабел мой брат и наш уйко

ВЛАДИМИР ВАРҐА

(1962‒2020)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго навики чуваме. Його наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
