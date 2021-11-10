ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. октобра 2021. року нєсподзивано ше упокоєл братов син, братняк, супруг и оцец

ВЛАДИМИР ГАЙДУК
народзени у Руским Керестуре

(1944–2021)
з Бачкей Тополї


Мили наш Владимире, твоя нєсподзивана шмерц потресла шицких нас. Живот це нє гласкал. Од вчасного дзецинства остал ши широта, зоз братом и мацеру. Алє вше ши мал довирия и моци до живота, вше ше з нїм вибориц. Вецей ши нє з нами. Здогадованє на тебе останє вичне. Твоя супруга Вера, син Томислав, и дзивка Ерика, шестринїци Марча, Меланка, Анґелка и братняк Дзвонко Гайдуково зоз фамелиями У шерцу и души навики це будзе чувац твоя тета Ирина Олеярова (Гайдукова) зоз унуками и праунуками
Спочивай у Божим мире при своїх наймилших, дзе нєт жалю и болю!
