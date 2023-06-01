СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. мая наполнєли ше 9 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ВЛАДИМИР ГАРВИЛЬЧАК

(1954–2014)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятки у своїх шерцох чуваю його наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!