СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 10 роки як нє з нами мой брат

ВЛАДИМИР ГАРВИЛЬЧАК

-
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на його доброту, пожертвовносц и днї у Керестуре будземе навики чувац у наших шерцох. Брат Яким зоз фамелию