СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. октобра наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг и оцец

ВЛАДИМИР ГАРГАЇ

(1932–2021)


Занавше будземе чувац памятки на ньго. Супруга Маґдалена и дзивка Геленка
Най спочива у мире Божим!
