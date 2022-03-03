СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. марца 2022. року наполнюю ше шейсц смутни мешаци як нас зохабел наш мили супруг и оцец

ВЛАДИМИР ГАРГАЇ

(1932–2021)
з Дюрдьова


У найкрасших памяткох навики го чуваю супруга Маґдалена и дзивка Геленка
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
