ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. септембра 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ГАРГАЇ

(1932–2021)


Спочивайце у мире Божим!
