ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. юлия 2025. року нєсподзивано нас зохабел у глїбоким смутку

ВЛАДИМИР ГОЛИК БОТЕ

(1965–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац братняк Мирко и Натка зоз Кули, и Мики, Кристина и Катарина зоз Швайцарскей
Спочивай у мире Божим!