ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. юлия 2025. року занавше нас зохабел мили бачи

ВЛАДИМИР ГОЛИК БОТЕ

(1965–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на його любов и доброту навше будземе паметац. Стефан и Желько Виславского
Спочивай у мире Божим!