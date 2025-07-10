ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. юлия 2025. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили бачи

ВЛАДИМИР ГОЛИК БОТЕ

(1965–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на його любов и доброту навики будземе чувац у шерцу. Мишкер, Тамара и Лана Штранґарово
Спочивай у мире Божим!