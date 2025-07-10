ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. юлия 2025. року занавше ме зохабел мой мили брат

ВЛАДИМИР ГОЛИК

(1965–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Навики будзем чувац памятку на це. Навше ожалосцена шестра Гелена Голикова
Спочивай у мире Божим!