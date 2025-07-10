ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. юлия 2025. року нєсподзивано нас зохабел

ВЛАДИМИР ГОЛИК

(1965–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Боль и жаль ше нє мера зоз словами и слизами, алє зоз пражнїну хтору ши зохабел зоз своїм одходом. Навше ожалосцени супруга Любица и син Боян
Спочивай у мире Божим!