СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. септембра наполнєли ше дзевец жалосни роки як ме занавше зохабел мой мили брат

ВЛАДИМИР ДЖУДЖАР

(1957–2012)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго навики будзе чувац шестра Вирка зоз Душком
Вичная памят!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest