ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ВЛАДИМИР ДОРОҐХАЗИ

(1961–2024)


З любову и почитованьом памятку на Владка, у своїм шерцу будзе тримац андя Ксения Хринова з дзивками Олесю и Марчу з фамелиями
Спочивай у царстве нєбесним медзи ангелами!