ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ВЛАДИМИР ДОРОҐХАЗИ

(1961–2024)


З любову и почитованьом памятку на свойого братняка у своїм шерцу буду тримац: Мелания Лолич, Мария Загорянски, Михайло Хрин, Наталия Васич, Славица Янкович, Олеся Футо, Никола Хрин, Єлена Новта и Таня Хрин з фамелиями
Спочивай у царстве нєбесним медзи ангелами!