ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. юлия преселєл ше до вичносци

ВЛАДИМИР ДОРОҐХАЗИ

(7. I 1961–25. VII 2024)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох навики го будзе чувац нина Слава Гардийова зоз дзецми и їх фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!