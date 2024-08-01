ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. юлия занавше нас зохабел наш мили син, оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ДОРОҐХАЗИ

(7. I 1961–25. VII 2024)
з Руского Керестура


Найкрасши памятки на тебе буду чувац твойо наймилши: оцец Василь, дзивка Марина зоз супругом Синишом, син Златко зоз супругу Олю, и унучата Филип, Денис, Даниел, Стефан, Лена и Лука
Спочивай у мире Божим!