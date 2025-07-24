СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. юлия ше наполнює рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили син, оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ДОРОҐХАЗИ

(1961–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Найкрасши памятки на це чуваю твойо наймилши: оцец Василь, дзивка Марина зоз супругом Синишом, син Златко зоз супругу Олю и унучата: Филип, Денис, Даниел, Стефан, Лена и Лука