ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. юлия преселєл ше до вичносци наш шовґор

ВЛАДИМИР ДОРОҐХАЗИ

(7. I 1961–25. VII 2024)
з Руского Керестура


Од Марчи и Любу Медєшових зоз Канади и од їх дзивки Маї и Адисона
Вичная памят!