СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. юлия наполнї ше рок як престало дуркац шерцо нашого наймилшого сина, брата и бачика

ВЛАДИМИР ДУДАШ – ДАНКОВ

(1967–2023)
з Руского Керестура


У найкрасших памяткох це чуваю твойо наймилши – мац Натала, шестра Фемка, Славко, Соня зоз Миланом и Ивонку
Спочивай у мире Божим!