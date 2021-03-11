ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 3. марца преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ДУДАШ – зубар

(1933–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом, красни памятки на ньго у своїх шерцох навики буду чувац його наймилши – дзивка Златка, син Александар зоз супругу Ружицу, и унуки Антонина и Александра зоз своїма фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!
