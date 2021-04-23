СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 26. априла наполня ше шейсц роки як нє з нами наш мили

ВЛАДИМИР ДУДАШ – Семанов

(1949–2015)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго чуваю його наймилши – супруга Гелена, дзивка Наташа зоз мужом Педьом и дзецми Яну, Стефаном и Ивону, жец Дзвонко, як и шестри Етела, Ганя и Ирина зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
