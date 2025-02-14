ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. фебруара 2025. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ДУДАШ

(1950–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго навики буду чувац син Деян, нєвеста Ясна и унуки Елеонора и Антоний
Най спочива у мире Божим!