ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. мая 2025. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ДУДАШ

(1933–2025)
з Вуковару


Дзекуєме ци на любови и пожертвовносци котру ши нам подаровал. Гоч зме були далєко єдни од других у наших думкох вше зме були вєдно. Дзивка Дюрдїца, жец Воїслав и унук Срдян Бошняково з Канади