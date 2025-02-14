ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. фебруара по чежкей хороти зохабел нас мой мили брат

ВЛАДИМИР ДУДАШ

(1950–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз твоїм одходом до вичносци зохабел ши вельку пражнїну у наших шерцох. Твою любов и доброту занавше будземе паметац. Твоя шестра Ана Рацова зоз синами Владиславом и Мирославом и їх фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!