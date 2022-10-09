ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Мойому доброму товаришови

ВЛАДИМИР ДУЛА

(1950–2022)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки вично будзем чувац. Славко Дудаш зоз фамелию
ВИЧНАЯ ПАМЯТ!
