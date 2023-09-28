СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. септембра 2023. року наполнї ше жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабел мили син, супруг и оцец

ВЛАДИМИР ДУЛА

(1950–2022)
з Дюрдьова


Останєш вично жиц у наших памяткох и молитвох. Нїґда це нє забудземе. Твойо наймилши: мац Гелена, супруга Натка и син Ваня
Спочивай у мире Божим!