СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. септембра 2024. року наполнєли ше два смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг и оцец

ВЛАДИМИР ДУЛА

(1950–2022)
з Дюрдьова


Памятки на це чуваме у наших шерцох и молитвох. Твойо наймилши: супруга Натка и син Ваня
Спочивай у мире Божим!