СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. априла 2022. року, наполнєло ше 40 днї як ше упокоєл наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ЕДЕЛИНСКИ

(1938–2022)
з Вербасу


Твою доброту и племенїту душу занавше у красних памяткох чуваю супруга Мария, син Томислав, нєвеста Милева, дзивка Зденка, жец Мирослав, як и унучата: Иван, Марияна, Адрияна, Стефан и Андрей, праунучата и друга блїзша и дальша родзина и приятелє
Спочивай у мире Божим!
