СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. априла 2022. року наполнєли ше 4 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ЕРДЕЛЇ

(1935–2018)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго чуваю: супруга Натала, дзивки Вера и Натка и син Владимир зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!
