ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. септембра 2023. року, у своїм 47. року нас занавше зохабел наш мили син и брат

ВЛАДИМИР (КИРИЛА) ХРОМИШ

(1976–2023)
з Коцура


Мили наш сине, вше нам будзеш хибиц, у думкох зме нєпреривно з тобу. Оцец Кирил, мац Мария, брат Славко зоз дзецми Филипом, Сару и Олю
Спочивай у мире Божим!