ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. марца 2025. року занавше нас зохабел

ВЛАДИМИР КОВАЧ

(1948–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго буду чувац братняк Любо Медєши зоз супругу Марчу и дзивку Маю зоз Адисоном зоз Канади
Спочивай у мире Божим!