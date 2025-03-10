ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. марца 2025. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР КОВАЧ

(1948–2025)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и подзекованьом красни памтки буду чувац син Дарко, нєвеста Бояна и унука Катарина
Вичная памят!