ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому и доброму бачикови Владимирови котри ше упокоєл 2. марца 2025. року

ВЛАДИМИР КОВАЧ

(1948–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцени Ярослав зоз супругу Блаженку и дзецми, Александар зоз супругу Саню и дзецми, и Мелания Ковачово
Спочивай у мире Божим!